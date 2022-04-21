Hina concerned over attacks on security forces from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday expressed concerns over the cross-border attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan security forces, a day after assuming the charge of her ministry.

Khar stated while speaking to Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq who called on her at her office, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Additional Secretary Afghanistan Amir Aftab Qureshi and DG Afghanistan Asif Memon were also present on the occasion.

According to the statement, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed concerns over the recent rise in cross border attacks on Pakistani security from Afghanistan side.

She also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue efforts for peace in the region including Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.

Khar noted that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Earlier, the Special Representative gave a detailed briefing to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs regarding the security situation of Afghanistan and the region.

