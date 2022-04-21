ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,632 Increased By 10 (0.22%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,049 Increased By 105.7 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,752 Increased By 61.9 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Hina concerned over attacks on security forces from Afghanistan

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday expressed concerns over the cross-border attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan security forces, a day after assuming the charge of her ministry.

Khar stated while speaking to Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq who called on her at her office, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Additional Secretary Afghanistan Amir Aftab Qureshi and DG Afghanistan Asif Memon were also present on the occasion.

According to the statement, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed concerns over the recent rise in cross border attacks on Pakistani security from Afghanistan side.

She also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue efforts for peace in the region including Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.

Khar noted that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Earlier, the Special Representative gave a detailed briefing to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs regarding the security situation of Afghanistan and the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

