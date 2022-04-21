ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
China stocks end lower

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6%, to 4,070.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4% to 3,151.05 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4% to 20,944.67, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0% to 7,098.29 points.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70% and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.60%, which markets see as Beijing’s cautious approach to rolling out more easing measures.

China will step up financial support for technology innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply chains, State TV cited a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping as saying.

China’s central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms impacted by COVID-19, and vowed to keep property sector financing stable and orderly.

Consumer staples edged up 0.5% and tourism firms gained 1.4%, while real estate developers slumped 5.8%.

Energy and machinery stocks fell 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. New energy shares fell 4%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) slumping 7.6% to end at a near 11-month low.

If lockdowns in China cause further disruptions to global supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down “much too high” inflation, Minneapolis Fed President said.

Mainland China reported 19,927 new COVID-19 cases for April 19, down from 21,600 new cases a day earlier.

Shanghai reported on Wednesday no new cases of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas in two districts, raising hopes that the tide was turning in its battle against the epidemic, with some factories around the city making a gradual return to work.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged down 0.5%, while mainland property developers tumbled more than 5%.

Property managenment service provider Country Garden Service Holdings slumped more than 10% to become the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index.

China’s largest offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd fell 4.1% ahead of its A-share debut in Shanghai on Thursday.

