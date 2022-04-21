Thal Express to start chugging again from today

LAHORE: Railways Minister Saad Rafique on Wednesday announced to restore Thal Express between Multan and Rawalpindi after a hiatus of over two years.

“It has been decided to restore the Thal Express (129-Up/130-Dn) running between Multan – Rawalpindi – Multan via Attock with effect from 21-04-2023,” the minister announced in a tweet.

The Thal Express would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Kundian, Attock and Golra Sharif.

Back in 2019, former Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Thal Express. Pakistan Railway had suspended the train service in 2008 due to financial losses and the shortage of locomotives.