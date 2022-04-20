ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
ASL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
AVN 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -18.27 (-17.79%)
BOP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CNERGY 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.06%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
FNEL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
GGL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.86%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-5.68%)
PACE 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.91%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
TELE 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.9%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TPLP 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.12%)
UNITY 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.49%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.56%)
BR30 17,157 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,174 Decreased By -159.1 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,801 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.35%)
Man Utd ‘make life easier’ for Liverpool, says Salah

AFP 20 Apr, 2022

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah conceded playing against Manchester United this season has been “easy” after scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of the Red Devils at Anfield on Tuesday which sent Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Salah also scored a hat-trick as Liverpool ran riot to win 5-0 at Old Trafford when the sides last met in October.

“They make our life easier in the midfield and in the back,” said Salah. “They always try to give us the ball in a one-against-one situation so it makes our life much easier.

“When we defend, we had a clean sheet here and a clean sheet there.”

Salah had not scored for Liverpool from open play since February, but clicked back into form with the space offered by United’s disjointed defence to take his tally for the season to 30.

“I scored many goals for this club, it’s going to keep coming,” Salah added. “The most important thing is the team are winning.”

Victory took Liverpool two points ahead of Manchester City, but the English champions can regain top spot when they host Brighton on Wednesday.

