ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab PA deputy speaker blames Elahi, PTI for creating constitutional crisis

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Holding Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi and PTI responsible for creating constitutional crisis in the province of Punjab, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari said on Tuesday that some people are bent upon to derail the system and thwart democracy.

He said in a statement that Parvez Elahi had asked him to go on leave. “Am I his personal servant that I should obey every word of him,” he said adding: “I neither joined the party of Parvez Elahi nor the group of Usman Buzdar; I will tell everyone when I join any party.”

Dost Mazari said that he was blamed for deviating from the party line because he abided by the law for which he had taken oath as deputy speaker. “Imran Khan questions the opening of courts at night. He himself should think why they were opened,” he remarked.

He further said that no one should consider him weak as he was also the chief of his tribe, and he would not take dictation from anyone. “My elders taught me respect, dignity and love. No one should consider it a weakness,” Mazari warned.

He said, “The Mazari people are my family. They are asking me to name the person who committed the torture in Punjab Assembly; even today, I proudly say whatever I did, I did it with elegance and honesty, and I still stand on it.”

Mazari said “I was ordered by the court, and therefore, I conducted proceeding of the assembly under the law. As per law, if there is no speaker, the deputy speaker or the panel of chairmen carries out the assembly proceedings.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Buzdar PTI Pervez Elahi Dost Muhammad Mazari

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab PA deputy speaker blames Elahi, PTI for creating constitutional crisis

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories