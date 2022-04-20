KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 15:30 Habib Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 Nimir Resins Limited 20-Apr-22 11:30 Din Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 10:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd (Open end) 20-Apr-22 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 12:00 Summit Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 20-Apr-22 12:00 Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00 United Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00 Descon Oxychem Limited 20-Apr-22 14:30 Allied Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 11:00 National Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Attock Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 12:30 Gatron (industries) Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:30 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 21-Apr-22 11:30 The Bank of Punjab 21-Apr-22 14:00 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 16:30 Awwal Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:00 KASB Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 12:30 Amreli Steels Limited 21-Apr-22 11:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21-Apr-22 14:30 First Pak Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:00 First Prudential Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 BIPL Securities Limited 21-Apr-22 12:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-22 15:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21-Apr-22 17:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30 Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00 International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00 Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00 Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00 Faysal Asset Management Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30 JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45 Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30 Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30 Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Pak Datacom Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00 Macter International L td 22-Apr-22 10:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00 National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 First Capital Investments Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30 Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30 Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00 Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00 Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Hum Network Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30 Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Rupali Polyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00 Javedan Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Bolan Castings Limited 25-Apr-22 11:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00 OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00 First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00 OLP Financial Services Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00 Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30 SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30 International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30 Shezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30 Sitara Energy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00 Interloop Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00 Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE) Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45 Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 KSB Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30 Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00 Lucky Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00 Atlas Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30 MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00 Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00 Goodluck Industries L td 28-Apr-22 11:00 Otsuka P akistan L imited 28-Apr-22 10:30 Dawood L awrencepur L td 28-Apr-22 15:30 Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30 =========================================================

