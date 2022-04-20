Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
20 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 15:30
Habib Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
Nimir Resins Limited 20-Apr-22 11:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 10:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd (Open end) 20-Apr-22 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-Apr-22 12:00
Summit Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 20-Apr-22 12:00
Askari Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 20-Apr-22 11:00
United Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 10:00
Descon Oxychem Limited 20-Apr-22 14:30
Allied Bank Limited 20-Apr-22 11:00
National Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Attock Refinery Limited 21-Apr-22 12:30
Gatron (industries) Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 21-Apr-22 11:30
The Bank of Punjab 21-Apr-22 14:00
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 16:30
Awwal Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:00
KASB Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd 21-Apr-22 12:30
Amreli Steels Limited 21-Apr-22 11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21-Apr-22 14:30
First Pak Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:00
First Prudential Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
BIPL Securities Limited 21-Apr-22 12:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-22 15:00
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 21-Apr-22 17:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:30
Nestle Pakistan Limited 21-Apr-22 09:00
International Steels Ltd 21-Apr-22 10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 21-Apr-22 12:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 21-Apr-22 11:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21-Apr-22 09:00
Fauji Foods Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Security Papers Limited 21-Apr-22 10:00
Emco Industries Ltd 21-Apr-22 11:00
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 22-Apr-22 14:30
JS Investments Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:45
Bestway Cement Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd 22-Apr-22 16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Apr-22 10:00
Invest Capital Investment
Bank Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Ecopack Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Biafo Industries Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
TPL Properties Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Nishat Power Limited 22-Apr-22 10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-Apr-22 11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Pak Datacom Limited 22-Apr-22 10:00
Macter International L td 22-Apr-22 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22-Apr-22 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22-Apr-22 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-Apr-22 10:00
National Foods Limited 22-Apr-22 11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Apr-22 14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
First Capital Investments
Ltd-Open end 25-Apr-22 13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
Calcorp Limited 25-Apr-22 14:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 10:30
Meezan Bank Limited 25-Apr-22 12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 25-Apr-22 16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Hum Network Limited 25-Apr-22 12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited 25-Apr-22 11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Bolan Castings Limited 25-Apr-22 11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 15:00
OPL Modaraba 25-Apr-22 12:00
First Punjab Modaraba 25-Apr-22 17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 25-Apr-22 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Soneri Bank Limited 26-Apr-22 13:00
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Apr-22 14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Buxly Paints Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00
B.F. Modaraba 26-Apr-22 11:00
Hafiz Limited 26-Apr-22 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:30
SME Leasing Limited 26-Apr-22 10:30
International Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:30
Shezan International Ltd 26-Apr-22 12:30
Sitara Energy Limited 26-Apr-22 15:00
Interloop Limited 26-Apr-22 09:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 26-Apr-22 11:00
Cyan Limited 26-Apr-22 14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd 26-Apr-22 15:00
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 26-Apr-22 10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 26-Apr-22 11:00 (UAE)
Cherat Packaging Ltd 26-Apr-22 13:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 14:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:45
Towellers Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited 27-Apr-22 11:45
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 10:30
Bilal Fibres Limited 27-Apr-22 10:00
Lucky Cement Limited 27-Apr-22 15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited 27-Apr-22 11:30
MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-22 11:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 27-Apr-22 11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
Company Ltd 28-Apr-22 12:00
Goodluck Industries L td 28-Apr-22 11:00
Otsuka P akistan L imited 28-Apr-22 10:30
Dawood L awrencepur L td 28-Apr-22 15:30
Pakistan Cables Limited 28-Apr-22 09:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-Apr-22 10:30
