ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd           20-Apr-22      15:30
Habib Bank Limited                   20-Apr-22      10:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd          20-Apr-22      11:00
Nimir Resins Limited                 20-Apr-22      11:30
Din Textile Mills Ltd                20-Apr-22      10:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings 
& Investments Ltd (Open end)         20-Apr-22      11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings 
& Investments Ltd                    20-Apr-22      11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         20-Apr-22      12:00
Summit Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      10:00
Shell Pakistan Limited               20-Apr-22      12:00
Askari Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro 
Pakistan Ltd                         20-Apr-22      11:00
United Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      10:00
Descon Oxychem Limited               20-Apr-22      14:30
Allied Bank Limited                  20-Apr-22      11:00
National Refinery Limited            21-Apr-22      10:30
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd               21-Apr-22      14:00
Attock Refinery Limited              21-Apr-22      12:30
Gatron (industries) Ltd              21-Apr-22      14:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                21-Apr-22      11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited             21-Apr-22      11:30
The Bank of Punjab                   21-Apr-22      14:00
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                            21-Apr-22      16:30
Awwal Modaraba                       21-Apr-22      11:00
KASB Modaraba                        21-Apr-22      11:30
Pakistan Aluminium 
Beverage Cans Ltd                    21-Apr-22      14:00
Janana De Malucho 
Textile Mills Ltd                    21-Apr-22      12:30
Amreli Steels Limited                21-Apr-22      11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               21-Apr-22      14:30
First Pak Modaraba                   21-Apr-22      12:00
First Prudential Modaraba            21-Apr-22      12:30
BIPL Securities Limited              21-Apr-22      12:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd           21-Apr-22      15:00
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                      21-Apr-22      17:00
Engro Corporation Ltd                21-Apr-22      09:30
Nestle Pakistan Limited              21-Apr-22      09:00
International Steels Ltd             21-Apr-22      10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd         21-Apr-22      14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 21-Apr-22      12:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd           21-Apr-22      11:00
First Habib Modaraba                 21-Apr-22      11:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                21-Apr-22      09:00
Fauji Foods Limited                  21-Apr-22      10:00
Security Papers Limited              21-Apr-22      10:00
Emco Industries Ltd                  21-Apr-22      11:00
Faysal Asset Management
 Ltd-Open end                        22-Apr-22      14:30
JS Investments Limited               22-Apr-22      10:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd         22-Apr-22      11:45
Bestway Cement Limited               22-Apr-22      14:30
Airlink Communication Ltd            22-Apr-22      16:30
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                  22-Apr-22      11:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Apr-22      10:00
Invest Capital Investment 
Bank Ltd                             22-Apr-22      10:30
Ecopack Limited                      22-Apr-22      10:00
Biafo Industries Limited             22-Apr-22      11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited              22-Apr-22      11:00
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd          22-Apr-22      11:00
TPL Properties Limited               22-Apr-22      11:00
Nishat Power Limited                 22-Apr-22      10:30
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd        22-Apr-22      11:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer 
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd              22-Apr-22      12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd                22-Apr-22      10:30
Pak Datacom Limited                  22-Apr-22      10:00
Macter International L td            22-Apr-22      10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited      22-Apr-22      14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         22-Apr-22      15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd       22-Apr-22      10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd          22-Apr-22      10:00
National Foods Limited               22-Apr-22      11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           22-Apr-22      14:30
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd         25-Apr-22      11:00
First Capital Investments
 Ltd-Open end                        25-Apr-22      13:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited               25-Apr-22      14:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd         25-Apr-22      14:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd         25-Apr-22      15:00
Calcorp Limited                      25-Apr-22      14:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd       25-Apr-22      10:30
Meezan Bank Limited                  25-Apr-22      12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd                25-Apr-22      16:00
Diamond Industries Ltd               25-Apr-22      12:00
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd       25-Apr-22      11:00
Hum Network Limited                  25-Apr-22      12:30
Shaffi Chemical Industries Ltd       25-Apr-22      11:00
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd       25-Apr-22      14:30
Rupali Polyester Limited             25-Apr-22      11:00
Javedan Corporation Ltd              25-Apr-22      14:30
Pakistan National Shipping
 Corporation Ltd                     25-Apr-22      11:00
Bolan Castings Limited               25-Apr-22      11:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd              25-Apr-22      15:00
OPL Modaraba                         25-Apr-22      12:00
First Punjab Modaraba                25-Apr-22      17:00
Cherat Cement Company Ltd            25-Apr-22      11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Limited                        26-Apr-22      11:00
Soneri Bank Limited                  26-Apr-22      13:00
OLP Financial Services 
Pakistan Ltd                         26-Apr-22      10:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Ltd                                  26-Apr-22      12:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          26-Apr-22      14:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             26-Apr-22      10:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 26-Apr-22      11:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited              26-Apr-22      14:30
Olympia Mills Limited                26-Apr-22      11:00
B.F. Modaraba                        26-Apr-22      11:00
Hafiz Limited                        26-Apr-22      11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                26-Apr-22      11:30
SME Leasing Limited                  26-Apr-22      10:30
International Industries Ltd         26-Apr-22      10:30
Shezan International Ltd             26-Apr-22      12:30
Sitara Energy Limited                26-Apr-22      15:00
Interloop Limited                    26-Apr-22      09:00
ICI Pakistan Limited                 26-Apr-22      14:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd           26-Apr-22      11:00
Cyan Limited                         26-Apr-22      14:00
Jubilee General Insurance
 Company Ltd                         26-Apr-22      10:00
Security Investment Bank Ltd         26-Apr-22      15:00
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd                       26-Apr-22      10:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                 26-Apr-22  11:00 (UAE)
Cherat Packaging Ltd                 26-Apr-22      13:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                   27-Apr-22      14:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                27-Apr-22      10:45
Towellers Limited                    27-Apr-22      11:00
KSB Pumps Company Limited            27-Apr-22      11:45
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd             27-Apr-22      10:30
Bilal Fibres Limited                 27-Apr-22      10:00
Lucky Cement Limited                 27-Apr-22      15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited              27-Apr-22      11:30
MCB Bank Limited                     27-Apr-22      11:00
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd            27-Apr-22      11:00
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber
 Company Ltd                         28-Apr-22      12:00
Goodluck Industries L td             28-Apr-22      11:00
Otsuka P akistan L imited            28-Apr-22      10:30
Dawood L awrencepur L td             28-Apr-22      15:30
Pakistan Cables Limited              28-Apr-22      09:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd           28-Apr-22      10:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BOARD MEETINGS Habib Bank Limited Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories