Pakistan

PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas elected AJK PM

INP 19 Apr, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD: Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was elected unopposed as the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

He was the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the slot of the prime minister.

He was elected unopposed as none of the opposition parties submitted nomination papers of their candidates for the slot of the prime minister.

Earlier, a session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly started at noon on Monday for the election of new prime minister.

Members of the opposition parties were present in the assembly session.

The motion for the election of new Leader of the House was passed with a majority vote.

The assembly secretary was directed to initiate proceedings for the election of new Leader of the House. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the slot of prime minister.

Speaker Chaudhry Anwarul Haq presided over the assembly session. Former prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was also present in the House.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas needed 27 votes in the House of 53 parliamentarians to be elected as prime minister.

