ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Apr 18, 2022
Palm gains on worries of low edible oil supplies

Reuters 18 Apr, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, tracking other edible oils on China’s Dalian exchange, supported by lingering concerns over tightening global supplies due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.23% to 6,461 ringgit ($1,519.16) a tonne by closing.

The contract posted 9% weekly gain last week.

“The market is led by the performance on the Dalian exchange, though low exports and better production can weigh down any rally,” a Kuala Lumpur-based palm oil trader said. “Still, the prolonged war is supporting the market.”

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 fell between 14% and 23% from the same period in March, cargo surveyors said.

Palm logs biggest weekly gain in more than 6 months

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.57%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.10%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.09%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,548 ringgit a tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 6,664-6,686 ringgit range, Wang Tao, Reuters technical analyst said.

