ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Tokyo stocks end lower on Ukraine war, Covid fears

AFP Updated 18 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday on the war in Ukraine and concern over surging Covid-19 cases in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.08 percent, or 293.48 points, to end at 26,799.71, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.86 percent, or 16.23 points, to 1,880.08.

The dollar fetched 126.59 yen against 126.46 yen late Friday in Asia.

“With investors spooked by growing tensions linked to the Ukraine situation and surging Covid cases in China, the Nikkei started trading sharply lower,” Okasan Online Securities said.

The sell-off then spread, particularly among growth stocks, and at one point the market hit lows that Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, called “greater than anticipated”.

Tokyo stocks close higher

Rising US yields and climbing oil prices also contributed to the falls, Horiuchi told AFP.

Many Japanese companies announce their earnings next week, a factor which added to investors’ reservations over buying stocks, he said.

SoftBank Group gave up 0.68 percent to 5,653 yen, Sony Group lost 0.66 percent to 11,140 yen and Toyota inched down 0.23 percent to 2,155 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing declined 1.24 percent to 64,000 yen and Toshiba slipped 0.84 percent to 5,056 yen.

Drugmaker Shionogi was down 0.35 percent at 6,786 yen after a report said the Japanese health ministry may apply an emergency approval rule for its Covid pill.

Tokyo stocks

