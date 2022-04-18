ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Karachi needs development, not lies: Marriyum

INP 18 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb, addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, has said that Karachi needs development and not “lies”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said that Imran Khan during his premiership earlier announced package for Karachi and later withheld the funds.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan instead of issuing certificates of ‘liar’ and ‘traitor’ during his Karachi’s visit should tell the people that what he did for Karachi during his over three and half year tenure.

One who accusing other of corruption should inform the countrymen what he did for largest taxpayer city and economic jugular vein of the country while he was in power, she added.

The PML-N’s spokesperson said that no only truth will work and no one will be allowed to waste the precious time of the country and masses.

