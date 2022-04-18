Hundreds of laptops distributed among Gwadar university students

GWADAR: A laptop distribution ceremony was held by the University of Gwadar on Saturday. The chief guest of the event, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana distributed 300 laptops among the students.

The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor of University of Gwadar Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 44 Special Security Division, Maj Gen Inayat Hussain, Capt Jameel Ahmed Baloch (retd), Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar, Brigadier Fahad Mansoor, officers of armed forces, heads of different departments, faculty members, administration staff and students of UG.

Recipients of laptops included students of the Department of Management Sciences, Commerce, Education and Computer Science. Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary of Balochistan Mather Rana congratulated all the students who received laptops.

In his address, the honourable guest said that the Balochistan government strives to provide higher education and best facilities to the students of Balochistan. He further said that the first priority of all students should be to serve the country and the province. CPEC is a major economic project and Gwadar University is an important human resource generating institution for CPEC.

In his welcome speech Vice Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir thanked the Government Balochistan and especially Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana, for taking keen interest in flourishing University of Gwadar and extending unending support to set an environment for promotion of quality higher education in this far-flung part of country.

Major General Inayat Hussain GOC 44 SSD in his address said that no nation can develop without education and promotion of quality education in Gwadar is one of his top priorities. In this age of technology and innovation, it is commendable to provide such facilities to students to promote research culture in higher education institutions.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Jamil Ahmed Baloch (retd) and Brigadier Fahad Mansoor Commander 440 Brigade besides district administration officers, university students and teachers also attended the function. University of Gwadar Vice Chancellor Prof Abdul Razzaq Sabir presented a commemorative shield of the university to the guests at the end of the ceremony and wore a Balochi chader.

