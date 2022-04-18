ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Apr 18, 2022
Pakistan

Army, Chinese co distribute fishing nets in Gwadar

PPI 18 Apr, 2022

GWADAR: Management of Chinese Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and Pakistan Army organized a fishing net distribution ceremony for local fishermen of Gwadar as part of Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Liu Fangtao, project manager, Eastbay Expressway (EBEW) project, Brigadier Fahad Mansoor, Commander 440 Brigade, Assistant Commissioner Gwadar, representatives of GPA and GDA and fishermen community.

Liu Fangtao informed that the fishing nets are being distributed amongst most needy fishermen of Gwadar. He highlighted that completion of Expressway project will lead to early development of North Free Zone and ensure job opportunities for the locales.

Local fishermen raised Pakistan China Friendship slogans and expressed their gratitude to CCCC and Pakistan Army for their untiring efforts for the betterment of fishermen community.

At the end, Commander 440 Brigade thanked the Chinese Government and project management of CCCC for always being forthcoming in helping the fishermen and resolving their issues.

