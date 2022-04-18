ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rangnick fears for United defence against rampant Liverpool

AFP 18 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United will be fortunate to even get a point against in-form Liverpool on Tuesday if they show the same defensive frailties they did in the 3-2 win over struggling Norwich.

Interim manager Rangnick’s pessimism came despite United’s chances of securing Champions League football next season being boosted by defeats for rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

United trail Spurs — who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot — by three points and have the same number of points as Arsenal, although the Gunners have a game in hand.

Rangnick fears for United’s defence against a vibrant Liverpool side who reached the FA Cup final on Saturday with a 3-2 win over league title rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain on course for four trophies — they have secured one already the League Cup — as they are a point adrift of City in the table and in the Champions League semi-finals.

Rangnick criticised his defence for the two goals they conceded to bottom side Norwich on Saturday, saying “no other team in the league” gives away presents like that.

“Everybody has seen today’s game and everybody knows what kind of team we are playing on Tuesday,” he said.

“They (Liverpool) have just beaten Man City, they are in the cup final and they might have a chance to win four trophies this season.

“If we play like we did today, it will be very difficult to even get a point.

“This is what we have to be realistic and aware of. We have to be lot better when the opposition is in possession.”

On a more upbeat note for United was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 60th career hat-trick which took him to 20 goals in all competitions this season.

It is an indictment of the contributions of his team-mates that the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar has 12 more goals than any of them.

It is the 16th season in a row that Ronaldo has scored 20 or more club goals in all competitions and moved him on to 99 career Premier League goals.

However, Ronaldo has also had moments when he has shown he is clearly unhappy with the way things are going at United and there are doubts he will see out the final year of his contract next season. Rangnick says a decision on Ronaldo’s future will be for his permanent successor, with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag reportedly likely to be appointed within days.

Manchester United Liverpool Ralf Rangnick

Comments

1000 characters

Rangnick fears for United defence against rampant Liverpool

Diamer-Bhasha dam: New project completion deadline set

CPEC IPPs: MoF refuses to support Rs50bn supplementary grant

Release of uplift budget: PD&SI ministry revises strategy

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Punjab governor: contrasting stances emerge

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Afghan soil: Pakistan demands action against terrorists

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

Violence puts strain on Israel’s coalition govt

Read more stories