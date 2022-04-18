Westwood injury mars Burnley’s start without Dyche

LONDON: Burnley began life without Sean Dyche with a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Sunday on a costly day for the Clarets as they lost midfielder Ashley Westwood to a sickening looking injury.

Westwood’s leg buckled underneath him in a routine challenge with West Ham’s Nikola Vlasic in the first-half and was given oxygen as he was stretchered off the field.

Vlasic was also in tears as he realised the seriousness of the injury which stopped play for a lengthy period.

Once the match did resume, Burnley went in front as Wout Weghorst powered home a close range header from a corner.

However, the visitors were made to rue a missed penalty from Maxwel Cornet before half-time as the Ivorian pulled his effort wide.