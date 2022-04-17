PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the authorities to form a committee to probe into the reason for the delay in the Rawal Chowk flyover project with the instruction to complete it by September 1, 2022.

The prime minister was briefed on the ongoing development work.

While expressing concern, Shehbaz said that work on the project could not be completed and wanted the project should be completed by 1st September 2022.

He said that he would not tolerate any compromise on quality in its completion.

The prime minister said that if the plan is not completed by September then he will be very displeased.

The prime minister questioned over the completion period and stated that the people have been facing problems for the last two months.

The prime minister said that mega projects can be completed in two years and he was being told that such a small project was to be completed in two years. The prime minister directed that the project would be investigated by a third party to ascertain the reasons behind its delay as the project was initiated in October 2020 with a duration of 24 months.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz was given a briefing about the project and the work so far completed on this development project and was informed that the contract cost of the project is Rs1.2 billion with a duration of 24 months. The prime minister was informed that a 90-meter flyover bridge was being constructed to link different areas. He was informed that the project would be awarded to another company as the existing one would not be able to complete it in time.

The prime minister said that mega projects can be completed in two years and such small projects should have been completed within six months.

He directed that a committee should be formed to investigate where things have gone wrong in awarding contracts to a blacklisted company.

