PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry Thursday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the overall economy and the premier directed the ministry to take immediate measures to control inflation.

While chairing a high-level meeting on the current state of the country’s economy, the prime minister also directed for taking steps on priority basis to improve the overall economic situation.

When contacted, an official said that the second briefing to the prime minister on economy was follow-up of the first briefing on Tuesday and the adviser on finance in waiting, Miftah Ismail shared the economic indicators with media during a press conference after the first meeting.

The prime minister has directed the economic team to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of the economy on an emergency basis and steps should be taken to improve the economic condition of the common man. The meeting was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Bilal Kayani, and relevant senior officers.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister visited Peshawar Mor Metro Bus project, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. The Prime Minister's Office said that the officials of the National Highway and the CDA briefed him about the project. The prime minister has advised to ensure the installation of racks in the buses to accommodate the luggage of the passengers going to the airport.

The prime minister has ordered free metro service for the citizens of the capital during the month of Ramadan. He expressed dismay over delays in the project terming it severe negligence as Rs16 billion have been spent on the project so far.

The project initiated by his party’s government in 2017 was planned to be completed in 2018 but delays occurred. The prime minister has ordered an inquiry into the delays.

