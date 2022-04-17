ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCBA calls for confirmation of competent judges

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA) expects that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will confirm the deserving judges for smooth, speedy and impartial dispensation of justice.

SCBA Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Executive Committee, in a statement on Saturday, reiterating the longstanding stance maintained by Bar Association, as well as, the entire legal fraternity, urged the JCP to consider the confirmation of judges to superior judiciary on the basis of merit, competency, capability and uprightness, and the judges who meet the above said criteria should be confirmed and practice of ad-hocism should be curbed.

The SCBA president said that through media reports it is learnt that the matter of confirmation to the Lahore High Court judges will be taken up for the consideration by the JCP on April 19th, 2022 and it has been highlighted in media that the extensions has been recommended by Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Lahore.

The SCBA maintained that it is also the longstanding demand of this Bar Association that the Judges in Superior Judiciary should not be appointed as ad-hoc judges rather they should be elevated as a permanent judge.

Similarly, the Bar has always demanded that whenever a judge is found to be honest/ competent, there should not be any element of extension as it impairs the independent working of judges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SCBA JCP Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon

Comments

1000 characters

SCBA calls for confirmation of competent judges

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories