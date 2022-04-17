SCBA calls for confirmation of competent judges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA) expects that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will confirm the deserving judges for smooth, speedy and impartial dispensation of justice.

SCBA Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Executive Committee, in a statement on Saturday, reiterating the longstanding stance maintained by Bar Association, as well as, the entire legal fraternity, urged the JCP to consider the confirmation of judges to superior judiciary on the basis of merit, competency, capability and uprightness, and the judges who meet the above said criteria should be confirmed and practice of ad-hocism should be curbed.

The SCBA president said that through media reports it is learnt that the matter of confirmation to the Lahore High Court judges will be taken up for the consideration by the JCP on April 19th, 2022 and it has been highlighted in media that the extensions has been recommended by Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Lahore.

The SCBA maintained that it is also the longstanding demand of this Bar Association that the Judges in Superior Judiciary should not be appointed as ad-hoc judges rather they should be elevated as a permanent judge.

Similarly, the Bar has always demanded that whenever a judge is found to be honest/ competent, there should not be any element of extension as it impairs the independent working of judges.

