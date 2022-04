PARIS: An estimated 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to April 11, unchanged from the previous week and above a year-earlier score of 86%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Some 8% of the expected grain maize area had been sown, compared with 4% a week earlier and 16% progress seen a year ago, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.