Qasim Suri resigns as deputy speaker of National Assembly

Qasim Suri resigned on Saturday as deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA), saying his move signified his association with the vision of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and democracy.

In a tweet, Suri shared a copy of his resignation, saying that "we will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity".

"We will fight for the country's interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan," he added.

His resignation comes the same day the NA was set to take up the no-confidence resolution moved against him. However, following his resignation, the NA did not take up the agenda for the voting of the motion. On April 8, MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi had submitted the motion to the Secretary National Assembly.

“[…] the resolution for removal from office of Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker, under paragraph (c) of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution, read with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” the resolution read.

The resolution maintained that the deputy speaker failed to conduct proceedings in an orderly manner, and “repeatedly” violated the rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms and traditions, and even Constitutional provisions.

“Instead of performing his role fairly and impartially, the deputy speaker has acted in a blatantly partisan manner invariably favouring the government, especially in passing legislation, and has frequently deprived Opposition members of their inherent, democratic right to speak and voice their views and the views of their electorate,” the document read.

It noted that the deputy speaker’s ruling on April 3, 2022, to disallow the no-confidence motion against the prime minister was unconstitutional.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser had stepped down from office of the speaker on April 9 on the day, Islamabad witnessed intense political activities when the voting on the no-confidence resolution against then Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to take place.

Following his resignation, MNA Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N chaired the session, and on April 10 at midnight, Khan was voted out of power, making him the first prime minister to be ousted through a democratic process.

PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has submitted his nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly. Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar are the proposer and seconder of Raja Pervez Ashraf respectively.

No one else has filed nomination papers for the post of the speaker of the National Assembly. On the other hand, the time for submission of nomination papers for the speaker of the National Assembly has also expired.