Opposition files no-confidence motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

BR Web Desk 08 Apr, 2022

On the eve of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the united opposition also submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Aaj News reported on Friday.

“[…] the resolution for removal from office of Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker, under paragraph (c) of clause (7) of Article 53 of the Constitution, read with Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” the resolution read.

Opposition MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi submitted the motion to the Secretary National Assembly.

On eve of no-confidence vote, PM Imran scheduled to address nation

The resolution maintained that the deputy speaker has failed to conduct proceedings in an orderly manner, and “repeatedly” violated the rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms and traditions, and even Constitutional provisions.

“Instead of performing his role fairly and impartially, the deputy speaker has acted in a blatantly partisan manner invariably favouring the government, especially in passing legislation, and has frequently deprived Opposition members of their inherent, democratic right to speak and voice their views and the views of their electorate,” the document read.

It noted that the deputy speaker’s ruling on April 3, 2022, to disallow the no-confidence motion against the prime minister was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its order dated April 7, 2022 also declared the said ruling contrary to the Constitution and the law of no legal effect and has set aside the same.

Opposition files no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan

“The deputy speaker has willfully and malafidely subverted the Constitution and his action falls within the purview of Article 6 of the Constitution,” it read.

Last week, the joint opposition had submitted a no-trust motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The motion filed on the eve of the voting day had signatures of over 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties, including Ayaz Sadiq, Khursheed Shah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar and JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali.

