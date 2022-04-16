ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

Naveed Butt 16 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf today (Saturday) is likely to be elected unopposed as Speaker of the National Assembly following likely success of no-confidence resolution against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, it is learnt.

PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has submitted his nomination papers for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly. Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar are the proposer and seconder of Raja Pervez Ashraf respectively.

No one else has filed nomination papers for the post of the speaker of the National Assembly. On the other hand, the time for submission of nomination papers for the speaker of the National Assembly has also expired.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser had stepped down from office of the speaker on April 9 on the day, Islamabad witnessed intense political activities when the voting on the no-confidence resolution against then Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to take place.

PTI, PML-N, and PPP’s funding cases should be decided together: Farrukh Habib

But Qaiser being a PTI and Imran Khan loyalist delayed the session as much as he could before resigning minutes before midnight, as the Supreme Court’s deadline for holding the vote on the no-confidence resolution was about to end.

Following his resignation, MNA Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N chaired the session, and on April 10 at midnight, Khan was voted out of power, making him the first prime minister to be ousted through a democratic process.

A session of the National Assembly regarding the no-confidence resolution against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has been scheduled to take place today (Saturday) at 12 ‘o’ clock.

On Wednesday, in a bid to delay the election of the speaker, Qasim Suri had used his special powers as acting speaker under the rules and had changed the date of the National Assembly session from April 16 to April 22.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the voting on the no-confidence resolution against the deputy speaker will take place today (Saturday) while the election and oath-taking ceremony of the new speaker will also be held on the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly PPP Raja Pervez Ashraf Qasim Suri

Comments

1000 characters

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories