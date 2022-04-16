ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Mushtaq Ghumman 16 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased power Distribution Companies (Discos) tariff by Rs 4.85 per unit for February 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the determination, the Authority reviewed the information provided by CPPA-G seeking monthly FCA and due diligence was done accordingly. From perusal of the information provided by CPPA-G, the actual pool fuel cost for the month of February 2022 was Rs9.1957/kWh, against the reference fuel cost component of Rs4.2516/kWh. The actual fuel charges, as reported by CPPA-G for the month of February 2022, increased by Rs4.9441 kWh as compared to the reference fuel charges.

The Authority conducted hearing on March 31, 2022 which was attended by representatives of CPPA-G, National Power Control Centre (NPCC), NTDC, and the general public.

During the hearing, the Authority observed that energy from costlier RFO based power plants was generated to the tune of over Rs 11.301 billion during the month of February 2022.

New govt to roll back electricity, fuel subsidies?

The Authority has been directing NPCC/NTDC & CPPA-G repeatedly to provide complete justification in this regard, to the satisfaction of the Authority and submit complete details for deviation from Economic Merit Order (EMO), showing hourly generation along-with the financial impact for deviation from EMO, if any, and the reasons, thereof.

During the hearing NPCC/NTDC explained that due to non-availability of RLNG as per the requirements, electricity was generated through RFO/HSD based power plants. Upon directions of the Authority NPCC/NTDC also provided justifications, showing hourly generation along-with the reasons for operation of HSD/RFO. The Authority decided not to deduct any amount in the instant monthly FCA on account of deviation from EMO.

The Authority has directed CPPA-G to provide technically/financially verified data of each generation company pertaining to previous month along-with its next monthly FCA request, in order to ensure that any required adjustments are made in a timely manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCA nepra DISCOS NTDC electricity tariffs

Comments

1000 characters

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories