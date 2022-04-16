PSX announces revised timings

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced revised Designated Time Schedule (DTS) of the exchange due to revised bank timings announced by the State Bank of Pakistan. The revised Designated Time Schedule (DTS) of the Exchange for rest of the Holy month of Ramadan shall be implemented from Monday, April 18.

According to the PSX notice, from Monday to Thursday the market will open at 9am and will close at 1:30pm. On Friday, the market will open at 9am and will close at 12:30pm.

The pre-open session will be from 9am to 9:15am while order matching and confirmation period will be from 9:15am to 9:17am and the market will open on 9:17am.

