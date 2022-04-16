KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 15, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Avanceon Limited 1,000 105.43
Trust Securities 5,000 110.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,694,000 45.14
Chase Securities Dolmen City Reit 1,000,000 15.16
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 15.16
Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Cement 250,000 17.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 17.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 636,000 77.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 636,000 77.97
Topline Sec. Flying Cement Co. 100,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00
Arif Habib Ltd. G3 Technologies Ltd 100,000 12.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.20
Alfalah Sec. Int. Industries 40,000 123.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 123.50
Fikree's (SMC) MACPAC Films Ltd 500 19.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 19.20
MRA Sec. National Refinery 500 282.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 282.19
Akik Capital Shield Corp. Ltd. 1,000 314.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 314.50
Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 560,000 78.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 560,000 78.92
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,382,000
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments