KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 15, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt Avanceon Limited 1,000 105.43 Trust Securities 5,000 110.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,694,000 45.14 Chase Securities Dolmen City Reit 1,000,000 15.16 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 15.16 Arif Habib Ltd. Fauji Cement 250,000 17.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 17.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 636,000 77.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 636,000 77.97 Topline Sec. Flying Cement Co. 100,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00 Arif Habib Ltd. G3 Technologies Ltd 100,000 12.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.20 Alfalah Sec. Int. Industries 40,000 123.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 123.50 Fikree's (SMC) MACPAC Films Ltd 500 19.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 19.20 MRA Sec. National Refinery 500 282.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 282.19 Akik Capital Shield Corp. Ltd. 1,000 314.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 314.50 Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 560,000 78.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 560,000 78.92 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,382,000 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022