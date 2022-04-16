ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (April 15, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt            Avanceon Limited                         1,000          105.43
Trust Securities                                                      5,000          110.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             2,694,000           45.14
Chase Securities             Dolmen City Reit                     1,000,000           15.16
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000           15.16
Arif Habib Ltd.              Fauji Cement                           250,000           17.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               250,000           17.50
Arif Habib Ltd.              Feroze 1888 Mills                      636,000           77.97
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               636,000           77.97
Topline Sec.                 Flying Cement Co.                      100,000           10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000           10.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              G3 Technologies Ltd                    100,000           12.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               100,000           12.20
Alfalah Sec.                 Int. Industries                         40,000          123.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                40,000          123.50
Fikree's (SMC)               MACPAC Films Ltd                           500           19.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500           19.20
MRA Sec.                     National Refinery                          500          282.19
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   500          282.19
Akik Capital                 Shield Corp. Ltd.                        1,000          314.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,000          314.50
Alfalah Sec.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                      560,000           78.92
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               560,000           78.92
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       5,382,000
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

