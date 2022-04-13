ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China will use timely RRR cuts to support economy, cabinet says

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: China will use timely cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other policy tools to support the economy, the cabinet said on Wednesday, as headwinds increase amid outbreaks of COVID-19.

China will step up financial support for the real economy, especially industries and small firms hit by the pandemic, and will lower financing costs, the cabinet, or State Council, said in a statement after a regular meeting.

“In light of changes in the current situation, we will encourage large banks with higher provisions to lower provision ratios in an orderly manner and will use monetary policy tools, including RRR cuts, in a timely way,” it said in a statement on the central government’s website.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) usually follows guidance from the cabinet, which oversees the world’s second-largest economy and charts the fundamental course of China’s policies.

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

The PBOC last cut the RRR - the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - by 50 basis points in December.

A government adviser said on Wednesday that China should cut the RRR and interest rates to support the slowing economy, even as consumer inflation picks up steadily.

Some analysts expect China’s central bank to cut the rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) as early as Friday.

Authorities will also take measures to boost consumption, barring localities from imposing new restrictions on vehicle purchases, and will step up export tax rebates to stabilise foreign trade, the cabinet said.

China’s yuan steadies as investors anxiously await PBOC’s rate decision

More steps will be taken to support purchases of new energy vehicles and consumption in rural areas, and boost consumption in healthcare, elderly care and childcare areas, the cabinet added.

China GDP China Economy China Parliament reserve requirement ratios

Comments

1000 characters

China will use timely RRR cuts to support economy, cabinet says

Pakistan rejects 'unwarranted reference' in India-US statement

Rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar, appreciates to 181.82

SBP says will now observe six-day working week

Expect continuation of healthy military-to-military relations with Pakistani armed forces: Pentagon

Profit-taking witnessed at PSX, KSE-100 falls 0.52%

US Treasury Secretary warns China over its stance on Russia

Outlook for Afghan economy 'dire' as household incomes shrink: World Bank

Oil prices extend gains with falling supplies in focus

IMF hopes to mobilize $45bn for new trust to aid broader range of countries

Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash

Read more stories