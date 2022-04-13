ANL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
ASC 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
AVN 106.99 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.74%)
BOP 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
FNEL 7.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.31%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.46%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.31%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
SNGP 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
TELE 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TPL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
TPLP 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.82%)
TREET 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
TRG 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.06%)
UNITY 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WAVES 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.93%)
YOUW 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By 18.1 (0.38%)
BR30 18,003 Increased By 134.4 (0.75%)
KSE100 46,536 Increased By 128.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,893 Increased By 78.7 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishment of Economic and Trade Cooperation Working Group within the framework of Pakistan-China Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

The pact has been signed by Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin and Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary Economic Affairs Division.

According to the pact, Pakistan and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China will develop mutually beneficial and win-win economic and trade relations, and achieve sustained and healthy development of economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and China, with the Ministry of Economic Affairs reaching a consensus on the Working Group.

The main responsibilities of the Working Group include: implementing consensus related to Xinjiang reached during the Pakistan-China Joint Economic Council (JEC) and enhancing the cooperation between Pakistan and Xinjiang in trade, investment, transportation, energy, logistics, finance, information, agriculture, tourism, etc. and promoting progress in cooperation in relevant fields.

Pakistan’s trading partners

The Working Group will provide suggestions on deepening the economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Xinjiang, discussing measures of expanding and facilitating trade, optimizing trade structure, advancing mutual investment, economic and technological cooperation, improving the investment environment and so on. It will suggest ways and means to solve the problems and difficulties in cooperation between Pakistan and Xinjiang through consultation, submitting the problems and difficulties to the Pakistan-China JEC for resolution if necessary and exchanging information on the development of economic and trade cooperation, and providing information on economic and trade policies and regulations regularly. The Working Group will facilitate communication of people engaged in economic and trade activities, in order to create favourable conditions for the expansion of economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Xinjiang.

The Working Group is working under direction of Pakistan-China JEC, and is led by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Pakistan and Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China respectively. The Working Group meeting shall be co-chaired by Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan and Vice Governor of Xinjiang. The Working Group shall report to the Pakistan-China JEC regularly.

The Pakistani liaison office is set in the China Wing of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Chinese liaison office of the Working Group is set in the Department of Commerce of Xinjiang.

The liaison offices are mainly responsible for preparing the working group meetings, collecting topics, drafting meeting minutes and so on. The liaison offices shall maintain contact with each other and perform their duties. Additional departments can be invited to participate in the working group meetings according to topics of specific meeting.

The Working Group meetings will be held once a year in turn in Pakistan and Xinjiang in principle. The specific time and place of the meeting shall be determined through negotiations between both sides of the Working Group. Travel expenses for participating in working group meetings shall be borne respectively. The organizer bears the expenses related to the organization of meetings. The MoU may be amended or modified through mutual written consent of the parties. The amendment or modification shall enter into force on such date as determined by the parties.

