Blocking of unlawful content; PTA implements CDNS mechanism under PECA

ISLAMABAD: To curb pornographic/indecent content as defined in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016) Section 37, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has implemented Central Domain Name System (CDNS) policy enforcement mechanism to ensure the automated effective and seamless blocking of unlawful content in real-time.

The Authority inaugurated the mechanism at the PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The CDNS mechanism was developed with months of joint efforts and close coordination with the telecom industry and the other stakeholders.

