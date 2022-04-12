ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Transfers, postings in judiciary

Recorder Report 12 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The chief justice of the Lahore High Court has trasferred and posted eleven additional district and sessions judges.

According to a notification, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Arshad Anjum has been transferred from Bahawalpur to Lahore, Zafar Yab Anwar from Sahiwal to Bahawalpur, Abdul Sattar from Gujrat to D G Khan, Rafaqat Ali Gondal from Bhakar to Kasur, Ch Ghulam Rasool from Rawalpindi to Lahore, Shahzad Ahmad from Bhawalnagar to Gujranwala, Ashfaq Ahmad Rana from Mianwali to Bahawalpur, Amjad Ali Shah from Sialkot to Ferozwala, Mian Masood Hussain from RY Khan to Lahore, Sayed Ahsan Mahboob Bokhari from Layyah to Gujrat, Muhammad Waseem Afzal Mian from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

