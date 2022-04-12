Lesco CEO removes SDO

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Ch Muhammad Amin has dismissed a Sub Division Officer (SDO) of the company for illegal supply of electricity to a housing society.

While announcing zero tolerance against corruption, he said there would be no place for corrupt elements in the company. It may be noted that Amir Aziz, Sub Division Officer (SDO) Kahna, was found involved in supplying electricity illegally to a housing society. The company has dismissed him from service after due inquiry. He has warned of stern action against all such elements in the company involved in corrupt practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022