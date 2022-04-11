ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends at two-week high as end-March inventories shrink

Reuters 11 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed at a near two-week high on Monday, extending last week’s gains on small end-March inventories, although gains were limited by higher-than-expected production and a plunge in early-April exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 85 ringgit, or 1.44%, at 6,006 ringgit ($1,420.19) a tonne.

Last week, palm had gained 6.4%.

Malaysia’s end-March palm oil inventories shrank for a fifth consecutive month, down 2.99% from the month before to 1.47 million tonnes as a surge in exports erased production growth, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed.

Palm logs 6% weekly gain ahead of supply-and-demand data

Production for the month jumped 24% to 1.41 million tonnes, while exports rose 14.1% to 1.27 million tonnes, both exceeding industry estimates.

“Inventories are still holding at one-year lows and at the lower end of the March estimates, with still a tight situation at destinations markets,” said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Limiting gains, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell around 26% from the same week in March, cargo surveyors said.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its forecast for South American production and also cut its estimate for U.S. stocks.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago exchange retreated 0.7% following a near 3% rise on Friday. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.6%, while its palm oil contract rose 1%.

With Black Sea ports blocked, Ukraine is able to export 600,000 tonnes of grain and oilseeds a month, but may increase export capacity to 2 million tonnes, Ukrainian traders union UGA said.

Ukraine is major exporter of sunflower oil, but shipments have halted after Russia’s attack on blocked ports, forcing Ukraine to find new routes amid a global edible oil shortage.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends at two-week high as end-March inventories shrink

On political clarity, KSE-100 registers 1,700-point increase, its highest in history

PTI lawmakers announce resignations from National Assembly: Fawad Chaudhry

Engagement with IMF ‘remains strong’, says Dr Baqir

Rupee registers yet another gain, up 0.96% against US dollar

Moody’s maintains ‘stable outlook’ for Pakistan’s banking sector

Oil drops below $100 on reserves release and China lockdowns

SBP rebuts 'fake news' on 'large withdrawals' from Roshan Digital Accounts

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks

NATO plans full-scale military presence at border, says Stoltenberg

Babar Azam bags his second ICC Player of the Month Award

Read more stories