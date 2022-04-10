ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Imran Khan says 'freedom struggle' against foreign conspiracy of regime change begins today

  • In first comment after losing no-confidence motion, PTI chairman says it is always the people who defend their sovereignty and democracy
BR Web Desk | Reuters 10 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that a freedom struggle against "foreign conspiracy of regime change" begins today, a statement that comes after he was ousted from premiership through a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday.

"It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy," Khan tweeted.

The high drama that had gripped the country for the last few weeks ended an hour past midnight on Sunday as the opposition’s no-trust motion against Imran succeeded with 174 members in a 342-member strong house voting in favour of the motion.

Before the passing of the no-trust motion against him, Khan said he would not recognize any opposition government that replaced him.

"I will not accept an imported government," Khan had said in an address to the nation earlier this week, suggesting the move to oust him was part of a foreign conspiracy.

"I'm ready for a struggle."

PTI lawmakers to resign from National Assembly on Monday: Fawad Chaudhry

Khan, who opposed the U.S.-led intervention in Afghanistan, has accused the United States of supporting a plot to oust him. Washington has dismissed the accusation.

Earlier today, PTI decided to resign from the assemblies, with former information minister Fawad Chaudhry saying that the process will start from the National Assembly (NA) after the election of the prime minister tomorrow.

A meeting of the PTI core committee chaired by Imran Khan was held in Bani Gala earlier today, where the party's future course of action was discussed.

Following the meeting, Fawad told reporters that the core committee recommended to Khan that the PTI should resign from the assemblies starting with the NA.

Meanwhile, PTI Vice-chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi submitted nomination papers for the election of prime minister.

The session of the National Assembly to elect a new Leader of the House will meet on Monday at 2 pm.

