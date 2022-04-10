ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot rate maintains last level amid lacklustre business activity

Recorder Report 10 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained dull while the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Punjab and Sindh is in between Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. He also told that due to increase in the rate of dollar the price of raw material is also increasing.

ICE cotton futures dropped on Friday after the US Department of Agriculture raised its estimate for global production and ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year in its monthly supply-demand report.

The cotton contract for May, fell 0.59 cents, or 0.4%, at 132.61 cents per lb by 12:37 ET.

“The WASDE report was mainly neutral with a slightly bearish ting. The world ending stocks went up. It is significant to note that we’ve had an almost continuous decrease in ending stocks and this rise perhaps signals the end to the reduction,” said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland, Mississippi.

“The USDA did not change or adjust US exports. We also saw China’s domestic consumption fell by half million bales and that was significant.” Month-to-month changes in the global 2021/22 cotton estimates are small, with higher production and lower consumption resulting in an 800,000-bale increase in ending stocks, the USDA said.

“Production is forecast 340,000 bales higher, with increases for Pakistan and Greece. A 500,000-bale decline in China’s expected consumption resulted in a similar decline in the global estimate,” the federal agency added.

Adding further pressure, the dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making the natural fibre more expensive for overseas buyers.

The USDA’s weekly export sales report on Thursday showed net sales of 62,900 running bales of cotton for 2021/2022 – a marketing-year low – were down 73% from the previous week and 80% from the prior 4-week average.

Total futures market volume fell by 19,088 to 40,390 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 3,255 to 228,326 contracts in the previous session.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 290 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Local cotton market Cotton Spot Rate local cotton prices

Comments

1000 characters

Spot rate maintains last level amid lacklustre business activity

‘We will not seek revenge but…’: Shahbaz

Cabinet okays controlled declassification of ‘threat letter’

Reference submitted with Speaker: PTI seeks disqualification of ‘dissidents’

SC verdict has augured well for economy: Zardari

New energy conservation policy to be approved on 12th

MoF not ready to release funds: Ministry unable to pay off over Rs50bn PPOD liabilities

KE reluctant to accept price of PLL-supplied RLNG

Tax relief under industrial package: Maximum production capacity mandatory for sick units: FBR

PTI prepares review petition against SC verdict

Budget proposals: OICCI wants tax rationalization for telecom sector

Read more stories