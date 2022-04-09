ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ramazan Bazaars: 20,461MT wheat released to flour mills

Recorder Report 09 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far released 20,461 metric tons of wheat to flour mills for production of subsidised flour for Ramazan Bazaars.

According to the report released by the government, 2.576 million bags of 10 kilograms of flour had so far been provided in 317 Ramadan Bazaars across the province. Out of these, over 2 million flour bags have been sold to faithful so far at the rate of Rs 450 per bag.

Regarding sugar, a total of 2.372 million kg of sugar has been sold at Rs 80 per kg in Ramadan bazaars.

As many as 13 essential items including onion, potato, tomato, okra are available at fair price shops in Ramadan bazaars at 2021 prices. During Ramadan, 1279 price control magistrates are on duty to monitor the supply and demand of essential commodities, prices and quality. Price control magistrates conducted 15,255 inspections the other day and 80 cases of violations were registered and 170 people were arrested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat flour mills Ramazan bazaars

Comments

1000 characters

Ramazan Bazaars: 20,461MT wheat released to flour mills

Finally, beleaguered PM decides to assume role of leader of opposition?

Industrial package: Investment opportunity is conditional concession, not amnesty scheme: FBR

Oil, ghee and steel sectors: Input tax adjustment disallowed on 778 goods

PSDP 2022-23: All ministries directed to send proposals by 11th

Incorrect declarations: FBR restricts input adjustment of wholesalers, dealers

‘Regime change foreign plot’ Probe commission constituted: Fawad

PML-N rejects govt’s probe commission announcement

Opposition submits no-trust motion against Suri

Nepra, CPPA-G lock horns over draft Commercial Code

IHC strikes down PECA Ordinance

Read more stories