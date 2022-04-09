Ramazan Bazaars: 20,461MT wheat released to flour mills

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far released 20,461 metric tons of wheat to flour mills for production of subsidised flour for Ramazan Bazaars.

According to the report released by the government, 2.576 million bags of 10 kilograms of flour had so far been provided in 317 Ramadan Bazaars across the province. Out of these, over 2 million flour bags have been sold to faithful so far at the rate of Rs 450 per bag.

Regarding sugar, a total of 2.372 million kg of sugar has been sold at Rs 80 per kg in Ramadan bazaars.

As many as 13 essential items including onion, potato, tomato, okra are available at fair price shops in Ramadan bazaars at 2021 prices. During Ramadan, 1279 price control magistrates are on duty to monitor the supply and demand of essential commodities, prices and quality. Price control magistrates conducted 15,255 inspections the other day and 80 cases of violations were registered and 170 people were arrested.

