ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India central bank cuts growth outlook on Ukraine fear

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

MUMBAI: India's central bank cut growth forecasts and sharply hiked its inflation projections Friday, citing fears that the war in Ukaine could derail the country's nascent recovery.

Asia's third-largest economy bounced back from the pandemic with world-beating growth, but is now grappling with rising costs as global oil prices skyrocket.

"We are confronted with new but humungous challenges," Reserve Bank of India boss Shaktikanta Das said in a televised address, calling the war in Ukraine a "tectonic shift".

"Inflation is now projected to be higher and growth lower than the assessment in February," he added.

The central bank projected the economy to expand 7.2 percent for the 2022-23 financial year, compared with a previous estimate of 7.8 percent.

It also saw inflation at 5.7 percent, well up from the 4.5 percent predicted two months ago.

India imports more than 80 percent of its oil needs, with the country's dependence on foreign crude growing as domestic production falls.

Indian shares fell for a third straight session

Consumer price inflation in the first two months of the year has remained persistently above the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6 percent.

Despite this, the monetary policy committee (MPC) held the key interest rate unchanged at a historic low of 4 percent for the eleventh straight meeting.

But in its first clear signal of a future rate hike, Das said the MPC is "focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth".

The benchmark Sensex was up 0.43 percent in intraday trade following the announcement.

Shaktikanta Das India's central bank

Comments

1000 characters

India central bank cuts growth outlook on Ukraine fear

Setback for IK as SC orders vote on no-confidence motion

PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Move aimed at reducing pressure on exchange rate: SBP announces 100pc cash margin on 177 items’ import

Hamza Shehbaz asks LHC for immediate Punjab CM elections

Financing under EFS: Markup rate raised by 2.5pc

SBP allows remittance of commission earned by IBD

IEA details plan to release 120mn barrels of oil over 6 months to cool prices

Bond, currency markets under severe pressure

Decision to arrange funds for supplying power plants fuel

Joint opposition terms verdict ‘a victory of constitution and democracy’

Read more stories