ANL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.38%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
FFL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PTC 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
TELE 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
TPLP 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.18%)
TREET 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.76%)
TRG 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
UNITY 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
WAVES 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.27%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
BR100 4,409 Increased By 47 (1.08%)
BR30 15,714 Increased By 119.5 (0.77%)
KSE100 44,187 Increased By 400.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,899 Increased By 190.6 (1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US monetary policy

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors stay focused on US monetary policy intended to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 percent or 183.48 points at 27,072.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.34 points, to 1,901.24.

Japanese shares will likely "lose a sense of direction" after opening higher following US gains, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors remain cautious ahead of the weekend while keeping a close eye on US monetary policy, with a series of inflation-linked data due next week, it added.

With central banks focused on taming high inflation, investors are preparing for rapid US interest rate hikes after a stream of recent comments from Fed officials and the release of minutes from a policy meeting last month that spelled out an aggressive posture.

The dollar fetched 124.11 yen in early Asian trade, against 123.95 yen in New York late Thursday?

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toshiba rallied 3.0 percent to 5,036 yen after it said it has put on hold plans to split into two while mulling options including going private.

SoftBank Group was up 0.40 percent at 5,677 yen after the investment giant said it more than tripled the size of its share buybacks to about $1 billion in March.

Japanese shares fall on slowdown worries after hawkish Fed comments

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 0.81 percent at 60,670 yen, while Toyota was down 2.72 percent at 2,109.5 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K.

Lines was off 0.93 percent at 2,982 yen.

tokyo stock

