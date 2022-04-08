ANL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.58%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.57%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.24%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.78%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.12%)
GTECH 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 33.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PTC 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
SNGP 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.28%)
TREET 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.16%)
TRG 75.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.97%)
UNITY 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.27%)
YOUW 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By 47.7 (1.09%)
BR30 15,726 Increased By 130.8 (0.84%)
KSE100 44,177 Increased By 389.9 (0.89%)
KSE30 16,892 Increased By 183.6 (1.1%)

Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Hamilton on collision course with F1 chiefs over 'bling' ban

AFP 08 Apr, 2022

MELBOURNE: Formula One drivers have been reminded that they are not allowed to wear jewellery while racing, prompting Lewis Hamilton to joke Friday he had piercings he can't take out.

The ruling was included in the event notes for this week's Australian Grand Prix issued by new FIA race director Niels Wittich, who is in the role at Albert Park following the sacking of Michael Masi.

It is not a new regulation, but reportedly follows some drivers being spotted wearing jewellery while in their cars.

"The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start," the ruling states.

A number of drivers wear jewellery in the paddock, which is allowed, notably seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Mercedes and Hamilton's struggles put to the test in Melbourne

"I've got several piercings that I really can't take out, that not a lot of people know of," the Briton joked when asked about the ruling.

"But that's been the rule forever so nothing new," he added.

The ban was introduced in 2005 as a safety precaution to reduce the risk drivers face when they need to escape from a car following a crash.

Formula One Lewis Hamilton

