PML-N submits no-trust motion against Elahi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is also the PTI candidate for the chief minister’s slot.

MPAs Samiullah, Khalil Tahir and Khawaja Salman Rafique submitted a no-confidence motion to the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

The political crisis in Punjab took a new turn after the ruling PTI moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as he decided to summon a session on April 6, instead of April 16.

The PTI MPAs submitted a no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly.

In reply to the move, the joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly elected PML-N MPA Hamza Shehbaz as the new chief minister of the province in a symbolic session of the provincial assembly held at a Lahore hotel.

As many as 199 members of the assembly who attended the symbolic session voted in favour of Hamza.

