ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as inflation, Ukraine concerns lift appeal

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

Gold prices gained on Thursday as inflation worries coupled with the Ukraine crisis bolstered the bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge, but the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy stance limited gains.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,936.61 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET (1459 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.9% to $1,939.90.

“Once inflation starts to heat up again, which I think it will, it is going to work in favor (of gold), even in the face of the aggressive Fed monetary policy,” said Jim Wycoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Minutes of the Fed’s March meeting showed deepening concern inflation had broadened through the economy, with “many” participants prepared to raise interest rates in hefty 50-basis-point increments in the next few meetings.

Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion while boosting the dollar.

Gold eases on higher US yields, bets of bigger rate hikes

The dollar index hovered below a two-year high touched earlier in the session, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also held close to a multi-year peak touched on Wednesday.

“Focus will shift to U.S. inflation data with a higher print potentially favouring gold upside,” DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note, adding that geopolitics will persist in influencing gold prices.

Ukraine has stepped up calls for financial sanctions crippling enough to force Moscow to end the war, while NATO members have agreed to strengthen support to Kyiv.

Silver rose 0.4% to $24.53 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $955.68 and palladium rose 3.3% to $2,270.54.

Gold Prices gold market gold export

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises as inflation, Ukraine concerns lift appeal

At emergency MPC meeting, SBP raises policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25%

Rupee continues to plummet, closes at over 188 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $728mn

Economic and political turmoil: KSE-100 down 0.74%

ECP says 'free and fair' elections not possible until October 2022

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

US Treasury secretary to call for improved cryptocurrency rules

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

Read more stories