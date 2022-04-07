ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,819 Decreased By -292.3 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,721 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech and banks drag Australian shares lower; Ardent Leisure soars

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

Australian shares ended in red on Thursday, dented by rate-sensitive technology stocks and banks as investors worry about the central bank adopting a tighter monetary policy, while Ardent Leisure jumped on a deal to offload its US division.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.63% lower at 7442.8 points, extending losses for the second straight session. Asian shares also retreated, in line with a global selloff, as markets were spooked by more aggressive noises from US policymakers about the need for tighter policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had opened doors to the first interest rate hike in more than a decade, while the recent minutes of the US Federal reserve meeting hinted a more aggressive stance on rate hikes.

"The RBA has also been raising its own expectations for the federal funds rate in the wake of recent data releases and the strong rhetoric from FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members, including Chair Powell," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Australian technology stocks slid 3.4%, leading losses on the benchmark, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc falling up to 4.7%. Wisetech Global and Novonix fell nearly 6% each and were among the top losers in the technology sub-index.

Financials lost up to 1.1% with the "Big Four" falling nearly 1% each. "The global trend that's been driven by the FOMC is obviously still prevalent in the Australian markets," Jessica Ren, Rates Market Strategist at Westpac said.

Energy sub-index also slipped 1.3%, tracking the overnight plunge in oil prices after member states of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 120 million barrels from strategic reserves to try to quell price gains. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum fell 2.5% while Santos slid 1.4%.

Australian shares end lower as global rate hike bets firm

Shares of Ardent Leisure, however, jumped 6.2% after the company said it will sell its US entertainment business to restaurant chain operator Dave & Buster's Entertainment for $835 million.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed flat at 12075.91 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tech and banks drag Australian shares lower; Ardent Leisure soars

Punjab rapidly descending into deeper malaise

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Yellen says Russia should be expelled from G20, U.S. may boycott some meetings

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

Read more stories