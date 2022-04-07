ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.09%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
TELE 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
TPL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
TREET 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TRG 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
UNITY 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.35%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,378 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 15,645 Decreased By -123.5 (-0.78%)
KSE100 43,904 Decreased By -206.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,758 Decreased By -82.9 (-0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold neutral in $1,915-$1,940 range

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,915-$1,940 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is presumably riding on a wave c from $1,965.40.

This wave may travel into a wide range of $1,790 to $1,857, formed by its 100% and 61.8% projection levels.

However, for some unknown reasons, gold is stabilising around $1,915. Its behaviour casts some doubt on the current wave count.

A break below $1,915 could confirm the extension of the wave c towards $1,878, while a break above $1,939 may lead to a gain to $1,965.

Spot gold neutral in $1,915-$1,940 range

On the daily chart, gold remains sideways within a neutral range of $1,890 to $1,959.

To be precise, the moves are centred around $1,925.

Even though it is possible to make a few guesses on the following direction, it could be strategically safe to target $1,848 or $2,001 when the metal gets out of the range.

Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold neutral in $1,915-$1,940 range

‘199 MPAs support Hamza’

Sindh PA adopts resolution against NA deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion

SC likely to rule today on Imran blocking his own ouster

PPRA board accords approval: MoU signed in compliance with IMF’s conditions

Benami properties in capital: Investigation hits a snag

Caretaker setup empowered to procure new loans

Partial clearance of dues: Govt approves Rs182bn for GPPs

Cement exports: Manufacturers, revenue collection, FX reserves affected badly by decline

Cabinet okays repurposing of Rs5bn aid to Afghanistan

FTO’s judgement: LTO Karachi, carmaker agree on refund mechanism

Read more stories