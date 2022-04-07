KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (April 6, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Fortune Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 750,000 115.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 750,000 115.00
Akik Capital Shield Corp. Ltd. 1,100 269.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100 269.82
Next Capital Systems Ltd. 15 378.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15 378.00
Akik Capital ZIL Limited 10,000 73.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 73.09
Total Turnover 761,115
