‘Imran Khan’s ‘flight’’

Ambreen Ahmed 06 Apr, 2022

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Imran Khan’s ‘flight’” carried by the newspaper yesterday. That Business Recorder op-ed writer Rashed Rahman always comes up with a profound argument is a fact which has found its best reflection from his conclusion:

“The uncertainty that has gripped the country because of the patently illegal, anti-democratic and unconstitutional manipulations of the past few days by Imran Khan and the PTI have raised alarm and concern within the country. How it will finally play out is difficult to predict.

Optimists are looking to the SC to find a constitutional, democratic solution since the political class has been so divided and polarised by Imran Khan and company that not much in the way of positive good sense can be expected to flow from that direction.” Yes, it’s a very complex issue to which there is no straightforward answer.

In my view, however, the present Supreme Court of Pakistan has the capacity and capability to end the current political impasse in the country. That the apex court, suo motu, decided to hear the case is a fact. It means that we are not out of the woods but we have been thrown a lifeline.

Ambreen Ahmed (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court PTI Imran Khan

Ambreen Ahmed

