ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.67%)
AVN 88.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.33%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
TELE 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TPL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
TPLP 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.8%)
TREET 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
TRG 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
UNITY 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,389 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 15,637 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,861 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,722 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brent oil may gain more to $113.05

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may gain more to $113.05, as it has broken a resistance at $106.89 per barrel.

The next resistance will be at $113.05, a break above could lead to a gain to $118.03.

After a few failures to break $103.09, oil started a decent bounce or resumed its uptrend from $96.93.

The rise will look more and more like a continuation of the uptrend if oil could keep its bullish momentum.

A break below $106.89, now a support, may cause a fall into $99.88-$103.09 range.

Brent oil may bounce into $103.02-$105.39 range

On the daily chart, the consolidation was thought to be shaped into a triangle.

With oil refusing to fall more towards $97.26, this triangle may turn out to be a wedge.

Both of these patterns may be followed by a round of strong rally.

They will be confirmed when oil breaks $116.46.

