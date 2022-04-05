ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
ASC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
ASL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.74%)
AVN 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.87%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.91%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
PTC 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
TELE 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TPL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
TPLP 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.65%)
TREET 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
TRG 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,386 Decreased By -8 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,643 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 43,916 Increased By 13.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 10.8 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Ministers, SAPMs on e-cabinet portal: NITB asked to deactivate accounts

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has asked the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to de-activate the accounts of all federal ministers, ministers of state, special assistants and advisors to the Prime Minister on e-cabinet portal and retrieve tablets from them.

The Cabinet Division has issued these directives under the subject head “retrieval of Tablets and accounts de-activation of all Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, following dissolution of National Assembly on April, 2, 2022 and cessation of offices.”

Cabinet has also asked NITB to furnish a compliance report along with the list of tablets retrieved from the concerned Ministers, Advisors and SAPM.

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

Last year, the Cabinet Division gave tablets to the Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister with special codes, and email address to send them the agenda of federal cabinet meetings. The purpose of giving tablets to the Cabinet members was to save public money on paper and maintain secrecy of summaries.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that hackers made thousands of efforts to hack the codes, but failed in their attempts due to timely action by the NITB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly NITB federal ministers SAPMs cabinet division e cabinet portal

