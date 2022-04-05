Ministers, SAPMs on e-cabinet portal: NITB asked to deactivate accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has asked the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to de-activate the accounts of all federal ministers, ministers of state, special assistants and advisors to the Prime Minister on e-cabinet portal and retrieve tablets from them.

The Cabinet Division has issued these directives under the subject head “retrieval of Tablets and accounts de-activation of all Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, following dissolution of National Assembly on April, 2, 2022 and cessation of offices.”

Cabinet has also asked NITB to furnish a compliance report along with the list of tablets retrieved from the concerned Ministers, Advisors and SAPM.

Last year, the Cabinet Division gave tablets to the Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisors and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister with special codes, and email address to send them the agenda of federal cabinet meetings. The purpose of giving tablets to the Cabinet members was to save public money on paper and maintain secrecy of summaries.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that hackers made thousands of efforts to hack the codes, but failed in their attempts due to timely action by the NITB.

