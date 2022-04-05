The criticality of job creation

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has created over 5.55 million jobs during the last three years.

“According to the recent International Labour Organisation (ILO) survey, as many as 5.55 million new jobs were created in previous three years (calendar years, 2019, 2020, 2021) of the PTI government, while 5.7 million jobs were created during complete five-year tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government,” according to a Business Recorder news item.

The statistics, in my view, clearly show that PTI government’s performance is better than PML-N’s. We all know that job creation is the process of providing new jobs, especially for people who are unemployed. The PTI government deserves praise, although there are now millions of people unemployed in this country. The new government must treat job creation as its one of the top priorities. It is, however, needless to say that joblessness often leads to social unrest in society. Any government can invite public anger over rising joblessness.

Fatima Hasan (Lahore)

