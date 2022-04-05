KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 4, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,902.05 High: 45,152.11 Low: 43,821.31 Net Change: 1250.06 Volume (000): 75,844 Value (000): 4,062,614 Makt Cap (000) 1,778,665,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,293.41 NET CH. (-) 221.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,189.65 NET CH. (-) 330.64 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,717.50 NET CH. (-) 312.84 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,714.23 NET CH. (-) 160.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,691.20 NET CH. (-) 99.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,498.37 NET CH. (-) 133.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-April-2022 ====================================

