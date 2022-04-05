Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 4, 2022). ==================================== BR...
05 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 4, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,902.05
High: 45,152.11
Low: 43,821.31
Net Change: 1250.06
Volume (000): 75,844
Value (000): 4,062,614
Makt Cap (000) 1,778,665,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,293.41
NET CH. (-) 221.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,189.65
NET CH. (-) 330.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,717.50
NET CH. (-) 312.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,714.23
NET CH. (-) 160.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,691.20
NET CH. (-) 99.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,498.37
NET CH. (-) 133.65
------------------------------------
As on: 4-April-2022
====================================
