ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.58%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.19%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.62%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.61%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.57%)
TRG 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-4.41%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.7%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.5 (-2.86%)
BR30 15,688 Decreased By -662.1 (-4.05%)
KSE100 44,078 Decreased By -983 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,811 Decreased By -377.5 (-2.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Novartis to save at least $1bn by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

ZURICH: Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.

"Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate US and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

The company based in Basel appointed Marie-France Tschudin as president of innovative medicines international and chief commercial officer, and Victor Bulto as president of innovative medicines in the United States.

Steffen Lang will take over as president operations, while Shreeram Aradhye becomes president global drug development and chief medical officer. Susanne Schaffert, Robert Weltevreden and John Tsai are leaving Novartis, the company said.

Novartis suspends some business activities in Russia

Value creation through these operational improvements should ensure at least 4% sales growth in constant currency through 2026.

Novartis also expects to deliver at the high end of its IM margin guidance of high 30s in the medium term and 40% or more in the mid- to long-term.

Novartis

Comments

1000 characters

Novartis to save at least $1bn by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

Political turmoil leads to bloodbath at PSX, KSE-100 down 1,000 points

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Read more stories