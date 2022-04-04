Maryam for Imran’s trial under Article 6

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has termed Imran Khan’s act as a suicide and called for trying him under Article 6. Maryam in four different tweets said on Sunday that Imran Khan has committed suicide today by dissolving the National Assembly.

Maryam also shared a photo of Imran Khan with his aides in another tweet and said, “Mark their faces. This is the group, the mafia that has attacked and abrogated the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. All must be tried under article 6 for violating the constitution.”

In her third tweet, she said no one should be allowed to distort the constitution of Pakistan to save his seat. Using some aggressive language for the opponent, she said, if this person is not punished for the crime, then the law of the jungle will prevail in Pakistan.

