DC Faisalabad inspects Ramazan bazaars

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad inspected the cheap Ramadan bazaars and reviewed the prices, quality and availability of fruits and vegetables, groceries and other essentials. The Deputy Commissioner while inspecting the process of sale of cheap sugar and flour checked the cell records and urged to keep the scales in good condition. He directed to ensure cleanliness in the chicken stall at all times.

He inquired from the customers about the quality of the goods and the difference between the general markets and said that in the Ramadan bazaars consumers are being provided quality goods at cheap prices and these arrangements will not be allowed to come down.

