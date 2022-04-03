ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Pakistan

Army has nothing to do with the political process, says DG ISPR

  • Response comes following Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri's dismissal of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran
BR Web Desk | Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

Shortly after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the army is not involved in politics.

“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” he told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in the events.

Earlier, while chairing a crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on the no-confidence motion, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, declaring it "unconstitutional" and in contradiction with Article 5 (A) of the Constitution. The session lasted barely a few minutes.

CJP takes suo motu notice of Deputy Speaker NA's decision to reject no-trust motion

Shortly afterwards, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly under Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution, and announced fresh elections on the advice of Prime Minister Imran.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took sou motu notice of the situation and formed a three-member bench comprising himself, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to take up the matter on Monday.

The court has also issued notices to concerned authorities including defence and interior ministries.

DG ISPR Chief Justice of Pakistan Qasim Suri no confidence motion

