Army has nothing to do with the political process, says DG ISPR

Shortly after Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that the army is not involved in politics.

“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” he told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in the events.

Earlier, while chairing a crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on the no-confidence motion, Deputy Speaker NA Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, declaring it "unconstitutional" and in contradiction with Article 5 (A) of the Constitution. The session lasted barely a few minutes.

CJP takes suo motu notice of Deputy Speaker NA's decision to reject no-trust motion

Shortly afterwards, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly under Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution, and announced fresh elections on the advice of Prime Minister Imran.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took sou motu notice of the situation and formed a three-member bench comprising himself, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to take up the matter on Monday.

The court has also issued notices to concerned authorities including defence and interior ministries.